In touch with Qatari authorities to bring back mortal remains of Indians killed in explosion, says MEA

NEW DELHI, Jun 23 : India is in touch with local authorities in Qatar for identification and subsequent repatriation of the mortal remains of 12 Indian nationals killed in an explosion at Ras Laffan gas field in that country, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which is operated by QatarEnergy LNG, also injured 66 people, including Indians.

"Very unfortunate...we lost 12 of our nationals in the tragedy at Ras Laffan gas field, where an explosion happened. Several people have also been injured," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his weekly media briefing.

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"I am told that some 66 people are injured, across nationalities. We don't know how many of them are Indian nationals. But, all those people who are injured are safe and receiving medical treatment. We are talking to the local authorities for identification of the mortal remains, as also for transportation of the mortal remains to India," Jaiswal said.

He was asked what steps India is taking in the wake of the death of Indian nationals in the incident in Qatar.

"We are also in touch with family members of those who have died in this very unfortunate accident," he added.

The Indian Embassy in Doha in a post on X on Monday said, "Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night".

Citing Qatari authorities, the Indian mission had said that all injured are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.

"Our Embassy is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest," it added.

During a press briefing on Monday, Qatar's Energy Minister Saad bin Shreida Al-Kaabi had confirmed that 13 people of Indian and Pakistani origins died in the incident.

Those injured are of Qatari, Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Kenyan, Ghanaian, Tanzanian, Nigerian, and Nepalese nationalities, according to officials. (PTI)