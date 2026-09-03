In talks with some countries for partnerships on critical minerals processing, development: Goyal

NEW DELHI, Sep 2: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said India is in talks with certain countries to enhance collaboration and partnerships for processing and development of critical minerals as per its requirements.

He said India will have free trade agreements with countries around the world to get greater access to critical minerals that are essential for building resilient supply chains in the sector.

"We are talking to some countries with whom we will be having collaborations and partnerships to promote critical minerals being processed and developed for our requirements," he told reporters here.

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The minister said India is also a member of US-led strategic alliance 'Pax Silica' that aims to build a resilient supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence.

These are a group of minerals that are fundamental for modern industries. The sector has supply risks because its production and processing is concentrated in a few countries, with China being the leading player.

They are used in electric vehicles, batteries, semiconductors, renewable energy, defence equipment, telecommunications and electronics. For example, lithium, cobalt and nickel are used in batteries; rare earth elements are used in magnets for EVs, wind turbines and electronics; while gallium and germanium are important for semiconductors and other advanced technologies.

For India, securing reliable access to these minerals is important to reduce supply-chain vulnerabilities, support domestic manufacturing and accelerate the clean-energy transition.

"With several of our partners in UK and Europe, we are in dialogue about how we can build resilient supply chains," Goyal said.

Meanwhile, addressing annual session of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) here, he said India will have trade pacts to get more access to critical minerals.

"The US and India are working together as partners in critical mineral partnership and the Pax Silica initiative launched by the United States...so that like-minded, democratic well-meaning and fair-played countries can work together to ensure that no single geography can weaponise trade," he added. (PTI)