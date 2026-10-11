In Srinagar, Union Minister Says Centre May Decide On J&K Statehood In Coming Days

Srinagar, Oct 11: union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said the Centre could take a decision on restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days, reiterating the assurance given by the government following the abrogation of Article 370.

"After the abrogation of Article 370, union Home Minister Amit Shah ji had given this assurance that statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will be restored. And it can definitely be decided after a few days," Athawale told a press conference in Srinagar.

Responding to a question on the demand for statehood by the ruling National Conference government, Athawale said the Centre would consider the issue, while making it clear that he could not specify a timeline for the decision.

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"Our government is definitely going to think about it. If you look at Amit Shah's speech, when he announced UT for J&K, the government said that we will do it when the time comes," he said.

"I can't say when it will happen. Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji know when it will happen. But they have promised to do it," Athawale added.

Athawale also highlighted the Centre's development initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, including road infrastructure, national highways, tunnels and railway connectivity, saying the government was making efforts to support the region's development.

On the security situation, he said peace had improved in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

" There has been lot of reduction in violence . But when there is peace, Pakistan tries to shoot someone," the union Minister said, while referring to the last year Pahalgam terror attack that left 25 tourists and a local dead.

Athawale maintained that India did not want a conflict with Pakistan. He urged Islamabad to stop terrorist activities and pursue peaceful relations with India.

Athawale also referred to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), claiming that people living there were unhappy with Pakistan's administration. He said Pakistan should focus on economic development and the welfare of its people rather than promoting hostility towards India. (Agencies)