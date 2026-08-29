NEW DELHI, Aug 29: In an age defined by the relentless pursuit of success, fame and recognition, AIIMS Cancer Surgeon Professor M D Ray's book "The Longest Journey: Back to Self in an Age of Fame, Noise, and Expectation" explores a fundamental question -- what happens when the race to achieve takes people away from themselves.

The reflective work examines the paradox of contemporary life, where individuals may attain professional success, wealth and recognition while progressively losing touch with their health, relationships, values, attention and inner sense of purpose.

"The longest journey is not across the world; it is back to self," Ray writes, setting the central proposition of the book.

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The book does not reject ambition, achievement or material success. Instead, it asks readers to place them within a broader and more sustainable conception of a meaningful life.

"Success should not come at the cost of losing oneself," is the underlying message as Ray, professor of surgical oncology at Dr BRA-IRCH, AIIMS, Delhi, examines how inherited definitions of success, social expectations and the constant pursuit of external validation can turn achievement into an endless race.

The book is organised into five parts and 30 chapters. The first part, "The Outward Race", examines fame, social expectations, achievement and the psychological consequences of becoming dependent on recognition and approval.

The second part, "The Return", turns inward towards self-examination, silence, sufficiency, friendship and family.

Rather than asking readers to abandon ambition, Ray encourages them to examine what drives it and whether their goals remain aligned with their values.

"Stepping away from the noise does not mean stepping away from ambition; it means understanding what truly matters," the book argues.

The third part introduces the author's principal practical framework, EMS -- Exercise, Meditation and Study.

Presented not as a medical prescription but as three simple daily anchors, exercise reconnects an individual with the body, meditation develops awareness before reaction, while sustained study helps preserve intellectual flexibility, curiosity and humility.

"Continuity matters more than intensity," Ray emphasises, proposing a "minimum viable" routine that can survive demanding professional and personal circumstances.

Ray brings to the book a professional journey spanning military medicine, cancer care, teaching and research. As an officer, he commanded a frontline medical team during the Kargil War in 1999 and received five government medals.

The fourth part examines how illness, failure, betrayal, money, comparison and ageing can expose underlying priorities and force individuals to reassess what they value.

"Some of life's most difficult moments can become opportunities to ask what truly matters," the book suggests.

The final part brings together themes of work, relationships, wealth and identity, returning to the book's central idea of an ongoing journey towards self-awareness.

A distinctive feature of the work is its attempt to turn philosophical reflection into everyday practice. Chapters end with "Return Points", while fictional or composite stories illustrate situations involving choices, relationships and personal priorities.

The book includes a 30-day EMS programme, reflective questions, a 12-week journal, letters to one's future self and structured conversations, along with six practical appendices.

At its heart, "The Longest Journey" is a reflection on the cost of constantly chasing the next milestone. It asks readers to consider whether professional and material achievements are enriching their lives or coming at the cost of health, relationships, attention and inner peace.

"The goal is not to withdraw from the world, but to remain connected to oneself while living in it," is the broader philosophy running through the work.

In a world of constant comparison, expectations and noise, Ray's book suggests that the most important measure of success may ultimately be whether one can achieve without losing sight of who one is. (PTI)