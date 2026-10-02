In many Indian Universities is a SCAM

PhD Admission Process

Prof R K Uppal

uppalmlt@gmail.Com

India's doctoral education system is facing a serious credibility crisis. The concern is not simply about the number of PhD scholars being admitted every year; it is about how they are admitted, why they are admitted and whether merit remains the decisive factor. Across the higher-education landscape, allegations and concerns about opaque selection, commercialization, favoritism, inadequate scrutiny and weak regulatory monitoring demand much closer attention.

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A PhD is the highest level of academic training. It is expected to produce original knowledge, independent thinkers and researchers capable of addressing complex economic, social, scientific and technological challenges. Therefore, admission to a doctoral programme should be one of the most rigorous selection processes in higher education. Unfortunately, in some institutions, the process risks becoming less about identifying research talent and more about filling seats and generating revenue.

The first question regulators must ask is simple: Has the PhD admission process become a business opportunity in some parts of Indian higher education? The rapid expansion of doctoral programmes has created legitimate opportunities for aspiring researchers. But expansion without adequate academic infrastructure can have dangerous consequences. If an institution admits large numbers of scholars without sufficient qualified supervisors, research facilities, laboratories, libraries, funding and academic support, the quality of doctoral education inevitably comes under pressure.

A PhD scholar is not merely a fee-paying student. A doctoral scholar is a researcher. Treating research scholars primarily as customers fundamentally changes the character of doctoral education. When fees become more important than research capacity, universities can develop an incentive to maximise admissions rather than maximise research quality.

This is where commercialization becomes a threat to academic integrity. The admission process itself must be beyond suspicion. Candidates should know exactly how seats are determined, how entrance examinations are conducted, how interviews are evaluated and how final merit lists are prepared. The weightage assigned to academic qualifications, entrance tests, research proposals and interviews should be publicly available.

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"Where these details are unclear, candidates may reasonably question whether the process is genuinely merit-based. Even more troubling are allegations of influence, favoritism and financial considerations affecting admissions. Such allegations should never be dismissed casually. They should be investigated through transparent and independent mechanisms. A system cannot command public confidence if deserving candidates believe that personal connections, institute. The PhD admission process in many Indian universities is increasingly being questioned for its lack of transparency, accountability and academic integrity. What should be a rigorous, merit-based gateway to advanced research can, in some institutions, become vulnerable to favoritism, commercialization, manipulation and the influence of intermediaries? When admissions are driven by money, connections or institutional interests rather than research aptitude and academic merit, the very foundation of doctoral education is compromised. Such practices not only deny deserving scholars a fair opportunity but also contribute to the proliferation of low-quality PhDs and weaken India's research ecosystem. Regulatory bodies must therefore impose strict, transparent and independently monitored admission standards, conduct regular audits, and take decisive action against institutions that commercialize doctoral education. A PhD must remain a symbol of original scholarship and intellectual excellence-not a commodity to be bought and sold."

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Merit must not become the casualty of commercialization. Another serious concern is the admission of scholars without proper evaluation of their research potential. A PhD requires intellectual curiosity, methodological competence, analytical ability and the capacity to undertake sustained original research. A superficial interview or routine entrance examination cannot adequately identify these qualities.

Research proposals deserve particular attention. A doctoral programme should begin with a meaningful research problem, not merely a convenient topic selected to satisfy procedural requirements. Universities should have panels capable of assessing whether proposed research is original, relevant, feasible and capable of contributing to existing knowledge. The responsibility of regulatory authorities is equally significant. India has established national and professional regulatory mechanisms to maintain standards in higher education. But regulations are meaningful only when compliance is monitored.

The ratio between supervisors and scholars also deserves serious scrutiny. No institution should be permitted to admit doctoral scholars far beyond its genuine supervisory capacity. A supervisor overwhelmed by excessive numbers cannot provide the intensive intellectual guidance that doctoral research demands. Regulators should also examine the financial structure of PhD programmes. Excessive fees, compulsory charges and other financial burdens can make doctoral education inaccessible to talented students from modest backgrounds. If research becomes affordable only to those who can pay, India risks creating an academic system in which wealth determines access to advanced knowledge.

India cannot aspire to become a global knowledge economy while tolerating such a cycle. The answer is not to reduce legitimate PhD opportunities. The answer is to restore quality, transparency and accountability. Every university should publish clear admission rules before the admission cycle begins. Entrance examinations should be independently monitored wherever necessary. Interviews should follow standardized evaluation criteria. Selection records should be auditable. Complaints should be examined by independent grievance committees rather than by the very institutions against which complaints are made.

There should also be meaningful consequences for proven violations. If an institution manipulates admissions, exceeds approved capacity or systematically violates doctoral regulations, regulators must have the courage to impose penalties. Repeated violations should have serious consequences for the institution's authority to conduct doctoral programmes.

The larger issue is the credibility of the Indian PhD itself. India does not need thousands of doctoral degrees merely for statistical expansion. It needs high-quality PhDs capable of producing high-quality research. The objective should be knowledge creation, innovation and national development-not the multiplication of certificates.

A PhD seat is not a commodity. It is an academic responsibility. It represents an investment of several years of a scholar's life and a significant investment by society in research and knowledge. Therefore, the question "PhD Admissions in India: Is the System Becoming a Scam?" should not be treated merely as provocative rhetoric. It should become a call for serious institutional introspection and regulatory investigation wherever credible concerns exist. India's higher-education regulators must act before public confidence deteriorates further. Audit admissions. Expose malpractice. Stop commercialization. Protect merit. Strengthen supervision. Punish proven violations.

The country's research future cannot be built on questionable admissions, unchecked commercial interests and weak regulatory enforcement. India needs PhD scholars who earn their place through merit-not scholars who simply purchase a place in the doctoral system.

(The author is Principal, SPS Badal College of Mgt. and Tech., Gidderbaha, Punjab)