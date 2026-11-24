Dhaka, Nov 24: Deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed return to Bangladesh on December 16 triggered a strong reaction in Dhaka on Tuesday with the government saying that she would be brought back "in handcuffs" and treated under the same laws applicable to any other convicted fugitive staying abroad.

Hasina, 79, has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following a student-led protest that toppled her government.

Bangladesh has been seeking her extradition from India, while New Delhi has maintained that Dhaka's extradition request was being examined through a legal process.

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Hasina's spokesman Syed Mozammel Ali on Tuesday said she would return on December 16, which Bangladesh celebrates as Victory Day to commemorate independence from Pakistan after the 1971 war.

Hasina has urged Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to arrange her return on the national airline.

"Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," the spokesman said.

Responding to the news report, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said, "She can only be brought back in handcuffs or under strict surveillance."

"A distinction had to be drawn between what Hasina wanted and what could happen," he was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.

Separately, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said the government will treat Hasina in accordance with the same laws applicable to any other convicted fugitive staying abroad, BSS reported.

"The position of the Bangladesh government regarding Sheikh Hasina is the same as its position, under Bangladeshi law, regarding any other convicted person who has fled abroad," she told journalists at the Foreign Ministry here.

Hasina will be arrested wherever she enters Bangladeshi territory, she said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister's Information and Broadcasting Advisor Zahed Ur Rahman said there were no discussions with Hasina about bringing her back and discussions on her extradition will be with India.

Hasina says she wants to return home. Bangladesh wants her to be extradited. So the two issues coincide. There is no legal obstacle to her extradition since she wants to return home, he said at a press conference on Tuesday, Prothom Alo newspaper reported.

"Whether Sheikh Hasina will come or not is not a matter to be discussed with her. The discussion will be with India. A serious criminal is in India along with her associates. She has been convicted. So, whether she will come or not, whether she will travel on Biman Bangladesh Airlines or their aircraft, or come on foot, and how she will be handed over-these matters will be discussed with India," he said.

The issue of Hasina's return has emerged as a major source of tension between Dhaka and New Delhi, with the latest wave of unrest in Bangladesh following the government's rejection of her request for a fresh passport and national identity card earlier this month.

Hasina's lawyers had approached the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi seeking the documents to facilitate her planned return in December.

Dhaka has insisted that Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025 for crimes against humanity over the 2024 crackdown on protesters, must be brought back from India under a bilateral extradition treaty rather than allowed to return as an ordinary traveller.

Hasina has said she intends to return to Bangladesh on her own and surrender before a court. She has denied the charges against her.

Asked how the government planned to handle the current unrest in the country, Kobir said it was confident in its ability to respond and would keep the public informed.

"We stand firmly with the people at all times. We're dealing with the situation confidently and taking our people into confidence," he added.

Humaiun alleged that Awami League supporters were behind sporadic attacks intended to frighten the public and accused Hasina of sponsoring the attacks.

The latest spell of violence has coincided with Hasina's repeated assertions that she intends to return to Bangladesh, despite the death sentence. (Agencies)