In Constant Touch With Home Minister Over Pending Issues Between J&K And Centre: CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 7: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he is in constant touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as there are several issues pending between the Union Territory and the Centre, including restoration of statehood.

Talking to reporters here, Abdullah also lauded the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is hosting its first international film festival.

"I am in constant communication with the home minister. There are several issues between Jammu and Kashmir and the central government that are discussed," he said.

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The chief minister said Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre have pending issues, such as restoration of statehood, approval of business rules, the appointment of the advocate general delayed for almost two years now and the reservation report that has not been forwarded to the Union government after the Union Territory cabinet answered the queries raised earlier.

"Discussions are held on all these issues," Abdullah said when asked about his recent meeting with Shah in New Delhi.

On the demolition of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, the National Conference (NC) leader said it is unfortunate that Muslims are being treated as the "other entity" in the country.

"Their leaders make statements that Muslims are an inseparable part of the society but on the ground, these things happen. They do not listen to their own leaders," he said.

On the international film festival that kicked off on Monday, the chief minister said it is a reminder to the country's filmmakers that Kashmir was the premier shooting destination before they started going to Switzerland and other foreign locations.

"It is a good initiative that the government is organising the first international film festival. There are several objectives behind it. First, it will provide exposure to international films to our mass-communication students and movie lovers. It will also be a learning experience for our local filmmakers.

"It is also an effort to remind the producers that before they went to Switzerland and other countries to shoot movies, it was done in Kashmir and we would like the process to be resumed," he added.

On the hunger strike of medical interns, the chief minister said the issue should not have dragged on for so long.

"It is unfortunate that this has dragged on for so long. It is for the health department to take a decision and before that happens, no other department can act," he said.

Abdullah said Health Minister Sakina Ittoo is in touch with the protesting interns and has given them some assurance.

"Beyond that, you will have to ask Sakina. We would like to see this issue resolved at the earliest. It is in no one's interest as work is suffering and so is the internship of these students," he added.