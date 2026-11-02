In Alaska fishing community, Dan Sullivan episode  takes an ominous turn as FBI comes knocking

PETERBURG (US), Nov 2: In the sleepy Alaskan fishing community of Petersburg, nobody has seen Dan J. Sullivan for weeks.

His rustic home stood dark a day after FBI agents visited friends who donated to his quixotic campaign to unseat the Republican senator with the same first and last name - Dan S. Sullivan. The only display of politics at his home was a yard sign from the League of Women Voters: "Stand Up for Democracy: Vote 2026."

What may have begun as a ploy to harm the reelection prospects of Sen. Sullivan has taken a serious turn as the Trump administration weighs criminal charges over a campaign tactic known as "ballot stacking."

"It just seems like such a waste of our taxpayer money," said Sharon Hunter, a Petersburg resident who, with her husband, donated $1,000 to Dan J. Sullivan, a former elementary school teacher. FBI agents knocked on her door Saturday during a round of interviews with the campaign's dozen contributors.

"I'm a bit incredulous about their whole angle," Hunter said, "because they're targeting a person who's been a real contributor in this community."

Recruiting candidates to draw votes away from an opponent has been a part of Alaska's quirky politics for years. This time around, the state's open primary and ranked choice voting systems add another wrinkle, making it easier for lesser-known candidates to play spoilers when no contender secures a majority.

The tactic has drawn fresh scrutiny as the incumbent Sullivan fights off a serious challenge from Democrat Mary Peltola, a former US representative, in a race that could determine control of the Senate.

Two Sullivans vie for one Senate seat

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Peltola has denied any role in the alleged chicanery as she has sought to distance herself from a New York Times article published last week that linked a group backing the former congresswoman to a Democratic operative trying to recruit decoy candidates.

"This is Alaska. We're not in the business of tricking each other up here," Peltola told supporters at a rally in Anchorage last week.

Dan J. Sullivan's entry into the race has drawn scrutiny since June, when the Alaska Division of Elections tried to remove him from the primary ballot, determining he had not filed his candidacy as a Republican in "good faith." That finding was overturned by state courts. To avoid any confusion, state officials identify Dan S. Sullivan on the ballot as a Republican and the incumbent.

Dan J. Sullivan repeatedly said he entered the race on his own accord and had no contact with Peltola's campaign - "zero, none, zilch," he told The Associated Press in June. He answered "no" when asked if any Democratic operatives had contacted him to run.

"This is my choice," he said at the time.

A federal lawsuit brought by the Trump administration to revive efforts to undermine the former teacher's candidacy - and challenge a potential Peltola win by blocking certification of the election results - was dismissed on Sunday by a federal judge. The Justice Department quickly appealed.

AP's efforts to reach Dan J. Sullivan since The Times article have been unsuccessful. Several of the donors AP interviewed said they have not spoken to him in quite some time.

The senator, meanwhile, is seeking to ride the controversy to a third term.

"My costume is the real Dan Sullivan â€“ not the fake guy," he quipped to trick-or-treaters Saturday night.

The FBI comes to Little Norway'

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The controversy has thrust Petersburg, a fishing community of 3,000 known as "Little Norway" for its late 19th century settlers, into the center of a federal investigation and a crush of media attention.

It's the type of small town where everyone seems to know everyone else's business, and more than a dozen residents said they liked and admired Dan J. Sullivan, calling him a creative teacher who ran an after-school program, Little Kids Rock, to teach guitar.

At a lively Halloween party at Kito's Kave, a local dive, a patron poked fun at the surge of interest by dressing up as an FBI agent. Another wore a "Petersburg Election Scandal" prison placard around her neck. The charge: "Being a Registered Voter in Alaska."

Retired fisherman Ed Wood said he wrote a $1,000 check to Dan J. Sullivan's campaign to repay the support Sullivan and his wife gave to a costly, decade-long battle to block the state from logging a forested hillside that sits above Petersburg.

Another donor, retired boat seller Charles Flint, described Sullivan as a "liberal thinker" who sometimes voted for Republicans. Flint said that Dan J. Sullivan never told him why he entered the race.

"He probably viewed himself more as a spoiler than a legitimate long shot," said Flint, who has a "Mary for U.S. Senate" yard sign supporting the Democrat outside his coastal home. "I'm sure he's probably thinking now, Maybe I shouldn't have done this.'"

Friends said they are certain that Dan J. Sullivan never expected to generate so much attention, let alone from federal law enforcement.

FBI agents have descended on the town in recent days as federal authorities expanded a monthslong criminal probe into allegations that Democratic campaigners sought to recruit candidates to run against the incumbent senator. Most of Dan J.'s donors live in Petersburg and together contributed $7,150. Those questioned said the agents asked them whether they had felt deceived by the lesser-known Sullivan.

Anna Holmes and her husband contributed $500 to Dan J. Sullivan's campaign and were surprised when FBI agents showed up Friday night to question them. The agents told the couple they were investigating "campaign finance" violations, Holmes said.

They also asked the couple whether they had intended to contribute to Sen. Sullivan's campaign.

"I told the agent I would not have done that," said Holmes.

Just because Republicans do it, too'

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Not everyone in Petersburg defended Sullivan.

Amanda Ohmer said she was shocked when her son's former teacher entered the Senate race in May as a Republican, three days after Peltola visited Petersburg on a campaign stop. Ohmer said she believed he was a well-known liberal and attended an anti-Trump protest in town.

"You don't see a Republican at a No Kings protest," said Ohmer, a bartender at the local Moose Lodge.

She said she supported the federal investigation and is irked by friends who've rallied around Dan J. Sullivan.

"It's sleazy," said Ohmer. "Just because Republicans do it, too, doesn't make it right."

Electoral dirty tricks such as promoting so-called decoy candidates are not uncommon in Alaska, a state with a history of tight races. About 60% of 600,000 registered voters identify as independents - one of the highest percentages in the country.

As recently as 2024, the Alaska Republican Party fought to keep on the ballot an imprisoned felon with no ties to the state who was running as a Democrat for the US House of Representatives seat then held by Peltola.

Peltola lost that race. (AP)