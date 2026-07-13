NEW DELHI, July 13: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali shared glimpses on social media from the engagement with her fiance Krish Agrawal in Norway.

Ida, known for directing short films such as "Lift" and "Maya", shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle on Sunday. The first picture featured Krish standing on his knees with the ring. "Yes," she wrote in the caption.

She also shared a video flaunting her engagement ring against the backdrop of Ytresand in Norway. They got engaged on July 1.

Several celebrities went on to congratulate the couple in the comment section. "Congratulations guys," wrote Sharvari, who recently starred in Imtiaz's film "Main Vaapas Aaunga".

"Congratulations you both," wrote Vedang Raina, who also worked in the same film.

Khushi Kapoor said "Ahhhhhh" and added heart emojis along with the comment.

Ida shared other pictures from the engagement on her Instagram story, which featured her alongside Krish. (PTI)