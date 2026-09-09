Imtiaz Ali sees Kashmir as future cinema hub

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 8: Film maker Imtiaz Ali today said that Kashmir can emerge as a cinema hub by creating more opportunities for local film makers, actors and artists and encouraging stories rooted in the region.

Talking with reporters on the sidelines of the second day of the International Film Festival here at the SKICC, Ali said that Kashmir had a vast reservoir of untold stories, characters and cultural traditions that remained largely unexplored on screen.

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He said that cinema should move beyond Kashmir's familiar image as a scenic backdrop and explore its people, humour, culture and everyday life.

"Historical and cultural figures such as Habba Khatoon, artists and Sufi saints", he said, offered compelling subjects that he would himself like to explore through films.

Despite its long association with filmmaking, J&K had yet to fully reflect its wider cultural identity on screen, he said, noting that the growing presence of Kashmiri culture and music pointed to an opportunity to broaden the region's cinematic narrative.

Ali said the IFFJK could help drive this shift by bringing filmmakers and audiences from outside to experience Kashmir first-hand, potentially inspiring films based on the region and its people.

He said sustained efforts, greater opportunities and government support could help turn Kashmir into a major centre for cinema and attract film makers from across the country and abroad.

He said the region should also see more productions featuring Kashmiri actors and actresses and stories emerging from Kashmir itself.

Describing Kashmiris as creative and sensitive, Ali said these qualities could become a strength for a local film industry.

He stressed the need to involve children and young people in cinema so that talent could be nurtured from an early stage.

Drawing on his own experience, Ali said he continued to hope for opportunities to shoot in Kashmir, which he considers one of the world's most cinematic places.

He recalled strong support from local residents during his shoots, with workers such as painters and carpenters becoming part of the production process.

Referring to Laila Majnu, Ali said the film's characters, setting and atmosphere were deeply rooted in Kashmir and noted that it remained popular in the Valley eight years after its release.

He also recalled shooting parts of Rockstar in Chandanwari, saying Kashmir had left its own distinct imprint on the film.

Ali said Kashmir could attract even internationally acclaimed filmmakers if the right ecosystem and incentives were created, citing Steven Spielberg as an example.

He said the larger aim should be to make Kashmir not just a filming location but a source of stories and talent, with the IFFJK helping build a stronger and more sustainable film culture in J&K.