ISLAMABAD, Aug 25: Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party on Tuesday resubmitted a contempt petition in the Supreme Court over the violation of its August 18 order to transfer him to a private hospital.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resubmitted the contempt petition hours after the court returned it with objections.

The petition was filed by Uzma Khan, a sister of the 73-year-old politician, accusing the government of failing to shift the PTI founder to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for treatment.

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The Apex Court had returned Uzma's petition on technical grounds, but the PTI lawyers immediately addressed the concerns and objections raised by the court and resubmitted it.

PTI chairman Gohar Khan said one of the objections was that the petitioner had not provided a list of charges levelled against the government. "We will file the petition again," he had said.

On August 22, Uzma approached the top court after Khan was taken to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on the night of August 20-21 for an eye procedure and other diagnostic examinations instead of the private-run Shifa hospital.

He was subsequently transported back to Adiala Jail -- which the petition argues violated the court's order directing that Khan would remain admitted at the Islamabad hospital until the next hearing on September 16.

In her petition, Uzma urged the top court to initiate contempt proceedings against the respondents for their "wilful, deliberate and contumacious disobedience and violation" of its order.

The respondents include Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and several senior government officials, including Adiala Jail Superintendent Sajid Baig.

The petition contended that the court was being approached in light of the "non-compliance and brazen violations" of the Supreme Court's order by the respondents.

"It is clear from the respondents' own admissions that the court directions contained in the August 18 order were violated," it said.

It said the failure to shift Khan to Shifa International Hospital "leaves no manner of doubt" that the respondents had consciously chosen to disregard and violate the top court's order.

It also said the respondents' conduct undermined the authority of the Supreme Court and warranted cognisance by the court.

The Government, however, defended its decision to take Khan to PIMS rather than Shifa, citing security concerns.

Two specialists from Shifa International Hospital also participated in Khan's eye examination at PIMS, according to the hospital administration.

Meanwhile, the Government has petitioned the Supreme Court seeking a review and recall of its order to shift the former cricketer-turned-politician to a private hospital, arguing that the order was discriminatory because it applied only to Khan and could set a precedent for other prisoners to seek treatment at private hospitals.

The Supreme Court's order followed months of concern raised by Khan's family and supporters over his health, particularly an eye condition diagnosed earlier this year.

His supporters have continued to protest against his incarceration. His relatives and party colleagues have repeatedly alleged human rights violations and accused authorities of restricting his access to adequate medical care, family visits and legal counsel. The government has rejected such allegations.

Khan was arrested on August 5, 2023, in a corruption case and has remained in custody since then. He has been lodged in Adiala Jail, a detention facility on the outskirts of Rawalpindi. (PTI)