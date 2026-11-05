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Home / State / Imran Farooq posted SP of CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch

Imran Farooq posted SP of CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Nov 4: Jammu and Kashmir Police Service (JKPS) officer Imran Farooq has been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The 2008 batch officer was currently on...

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Daily Excelsior
04:17 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Imran Farooq posted As SP, CBI Anti-Corruption Branch Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Jammu and Kashmir Police Service (JKPS) officer Imran Farooq has been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The 2008 batch officer was currently on deputation to the CBI.

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