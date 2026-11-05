Imran Farooq posted SP of CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch
Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Nov 4: Jammu and Kashmir Police Service (JKPS) officer Imran Farooq has been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The 2008 batch officer was currently on...
Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Nov 4: Jammu and Kashmir Police Service (JKPS) officer Imran Farooq has been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The 2008 batch officer was currently on deputation to the CBI.
Advertisement