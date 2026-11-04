Imran Farooq Posted As SP, CBI Anti-Corruption Branch Jammu

JAMMU, Nov 4: Imran Farooq, JKPS, has been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Jammu, with immediate effect.

According to an order, the transfer and posting was made with the approval of the CBI Director on November 03.

Imran is known for his integrity, sound professional judgment and composed approach. (KNO)