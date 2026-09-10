Improved situation will bring more filmmakers to Kashmir: Ramesh Sippy

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 9: Veteran Bollywood director Ramesh Sippy today said that the improved environment in the region would help restore confidence among filmmakers and bring more film shoots to Kashmir.

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Sippy was speaking to reporters after attending a film screening at INOX theatre in Srinagar as part of the festival. "It is very encouraging to see that the environment has improved a lot. Now people will have confidence, people will come, there will be shootings and films will be made here," he said.

The Director said Kashmir's natural beauty made it a special place for filmmakers and that the region had everything needed to make good films. "This beauty will not be found anywhere else. If there is a good story, good characters and good actors, it is very easy to make a good film here," he said.

Sippy also praised the cooperation of local people and the Government's support for filmmaking, saying he was hopeful about the future.

Describing the film festival as "a good beginning," he said his visit had also inspired him to consider possible projects in Kashmir. "Now that we have come here and seen everything, we have got inspiration. We will see what we can do here and try our best," he said.

The director of the iconic Sholay said more filmmakers should come to Kashmir and involve local artists in their projects."If films are made, then why not?" he said when asked whether local artists would get opportunities.

Sippy also said young filmmakers from Kashmir could bring their own perspective to cinema by telling stories about the region. "They will talk from their heart about their area. It is a good thing, a very good thing," he said.