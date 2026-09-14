Improve roads in Sunderbani, Kalakote: Ravinder Sharma

4 HSS headless, shortage of doctors in PHCs

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 13: Former MLC and chief spokesperson of JKPCC, Ravinder Sharma visited Taryath, Bimliya, Thangriote, Hathal area of Kalakote- Sunderbani and interacted with party workers.

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Addressing the meeting of Block Congress Committee Taryath and Mogla, Sharma demanded that Government should give due attention towards the shortage of staff in the government schools and hospitals in Taryath, Mogla besides Devak Hathal.

He regretted that the Higher Secondary School Taryath, HSS Mogla, HSS Devak and HSS Prat are without Principals for several months as a result the students are facing hardships. Several Government schools are without minimum required teaching staff in Sunderbani- Kalakote areas, he added.

Similarly, there is acute shortage of doctors in Government hospital Treyath and Mogla catering to huge population and hilly terrain. The Government should post doctors to rural belts besides enrollment of fresh doctors as there are plenty of trained doctors available now for recruitment.

He also sought sympathetic and genuine approach to the legitimate demands of NRHM employees.

The meeting also demanded improvement of dilapidated road from Sarhoti-Taryath, Thandikassi, Hathal- Devak- Latar road.The meeting also voiced concern over non completion and commissioning of JJM Schemes and overall condition of water supply schemes and power hike.

Later, Ravinder Sharma felicitated Block president Nek Ram Sharma, senior vice presidents Paras Ram, Kuldeep Raj, Nisar Hussain, Baldev Raj, Ashok Kumar, Adarsh Sharma, Vijay Kumar, Kuldeep Kumar, Shanu Kant, Rahul Sharma, and others. Senior party leader Keshav Raina accompanied Ravinder Sharma during the visit.