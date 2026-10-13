Importance of domestic production of munitions in future conflicts

Harsha Kakar

harshakakararticles.com

Nature of warfare is changing as seen from ongoing conflicts. In the Indian context, despite both its adversaries being nuclear powers, there is ample scope for prolonged conflicts under a nuclear umbrella. It is also true that future wars will be dominated by drones and missiles, necessitating the need to ensure sufficient stocks of munitions essential to meet this challenge as also availability of drones. This has been aptly proved in ongoing conflicts. Artillery and amour will still operate, with change in tactics and operational concepts, as seen in the latest Ukrainian offensive. Thus, the need for sufficient munitions.

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In the Iran war, Trump was forced to admit that the US is running short of critical missiles, after claiming on multiple occasions that inputs on this were fake. He recently acknowledged that supplies of some munitions 'are a little bit lower' as a result of the Iran war but vowed to replenish them to 'levels we've never done before.' The Pentagon was compelled to transfer munitions stored in Asia and Europe to the Middle East.

The US manufactures almost all its munitions within but there have been two shortcomings in its strategy. The first is that its advanced weapon systems are dependent on rare earths from China. The second, as per Micheal Horowitz, is shift in US policy from quantity in munitions to quality for which the US has almost no global competitors. This led to the US utilizing multi-million-dollar interceptors, which are produced in limited numbers, against cheap drones, resulting in shortages which would take years to recover. It has been compelled to reconsider its strategy of employing costly missiles against cheap drones.

Ukraine is also short of critical missiles. Almost half its F 16 fleet is grounded due to shortfalls in AIM-9 Sidewinder and AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles and maintenance issues. The missiles are manufactured by the US which is facing its own production shortfalls. Ukrainian pilots have been forced to rely on F16 cannon munitions against Russian drones as missiles run out.

Ukraine has ordered large quantities of cannon rounds from European manufacturers. For maintenance it is dependent on Sabena Aerospace in Belgium. F16s need an inspection every 300 hours. The inspection which could be done in 2-4 weeks currently takes upto 40 weeks, forcing a number of planes to be grounded, in the midst of the ongoing conflict.

It is also running short of its PAC-3 interceptors for its Patriot missiles. It is forced to consider alternatives including importing the Franco-Italian SAMP/T systems, which employ Aster missiles, which come at half the cost of Patriot missiles. Germany, which manufactures Patriot missiles, is looking at ramping production to meet Ukrainian needs.

Russia has been able to sustain its munition needs by enhancing domestic production as also importing munitions from allies like North Korea. It currently manufactures 100 ballistic missiles per month. It also outsources its jet engines for its Geran series of drones from China. Russia however needs to import few strategic minerals, which it obtains from China, Central Asian nations and the global south.

India, dependent on the Russian S 400 missile systems has placed orders for additional 288 missiles, comprising of both, short and long-range variants, post their utilization in Operation Sindoor. It has also ordered 216 Excalibur artillery rounds from the US at a cost of USD 47.1 Million. It is also seeking co-production of Javelin anti-tank missiles in India.

India was largely dependent for its munitions till a decade ago on either PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) or on imports. Dependence on imported weapons and munitions has major disadvantages. Supplies may be delayed as has been happening with Russia or at critical moments, supplies of ammunition will not be forthcoming. Further, foreign exchange is spent, impacts strategic autonomy as also technology remains a shortcoming.

In 1999, during the Kargil war, India was short of artillery ammunition after expending thousands of rounds in the initial phases of the operation. It was compelled to import 50,000 rounds from South Africa as also mortar ammunition from Israel. Still, it did not take requisite steps to rectify the system. The same changed only post 2014.

Realizing the need to reduce dependency on imports for munitions, India shifted towards Aatmanirbharta. In its initial stages it also changed its policies on PSUs. India corporatized its loss-making PSUs by converting them into profit making enterprises, a bold reform. It met initial resistance but settled soon after. It also opened this sector to private industry and shifted procurement from imports to domestic.

It also began involving the academia to collaborate in development of smart munitions. The impact has been satisfactory. India today produces over 150 of the 175 munitions used by the army, which is roughly 90-91% of its needs. This is a vast change from just 32% production needs met in 2014. There was a time when India's holding of its war reserves of ammunition were low and adversely commented upon by the Comptroller and Auditor general.

With future conflicts being dominated by drones, Indian industry has begun concentrating on building drones as also anti-drone systems. It is producing its own multi-layer micro-missile counter-drone systems, anti-drone EW systems and direct energy systems. It is also producing drones needed for various operations. Amongst those under development are long-range attack and loitering systems with upto a thousand km range, jet-powered loitering munitions, logistics and interceptor drones as also surveillance drones amongst others. The problem is the use of Chinese parts in them, for which stringent testing is in progress.

In another major decision the government has approved sharing of technology for manufacture of conventional missile systems with the private sector. These include surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles, anti-radiation missiles, antitank systems amongst others. It will subsequently also include cruise missiles. The reason is to enhance domestic production capabilities. These have flowed from lessons emanating from ongoing conflicts. Further, as exports increase, India needs to enhance production.

Wars are won by availability of ammunition and in the current scenario, drones and anti-drone systems. These cannot be outsourced, especially when conflict takes place. India had, over the years, concentrated on importing weapon systems from different nations, with little emphasis on producing ammunition to meet its requirements. It never learnt from its own experiences. With dependence on imports, India faced shortfalls during conflicts, the last being in 1999. With emphasis on creating domestic production facilities, this scenario will not emerge in the future. India will also become a major exporter of munitions.

The author is Major General (Retd)