Implement promises made with reserved categories: JKRCEA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Reserve Categories Employees Association (JKRCEA) has appealed to the Prime Minister for implementing promises made with the SC/ST/OBCs while abrogating Article 370.

Talking to media-persons here today senior members of JKRCEA retired, socio-religious and youth wing said that on August 5, 2019 while abrogating Article 370 both Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country had said it on record that ” Dhara 370 Kaa Khatama Jammu Kashmir Main Ek Naya Itihas Likhyega” and all the constitutional rights for SC/ST/OBCs shall be extended by way of constitutional guarantees as Article 370 was a stumbling block in extending these guarantees. It was also promised to take care of WPR and Balmikis of J&K. The SCs, STs and OBCs of J&K saw a ray of hope but even after one year nothing of the sort could be witnessed.

Prof GL Thapa said that SC STs and OBCs pinned hopes that after the abrogation of article 370 there shall be extension of all the Constitutional provisions to J&K including Article 16 (4-A, B & C) and SC,ST Atrocities Act as well as Mandal Commission Report as per Central laws but nothing of that sort happened on ground. Reservation in promotions is not being restored in spite of court intervention.

Sham Lal Basson said that as promised by PM in his capacity as OBC, the implementation of Mandal Commission Report still has to see light of the day. Earlier, the share of state OBCs was given to unconstitutionally carved RBA category (20%) and OBCs/OSCs were given only 2%. But after abrogation of Article 370, instead of giving 27% share to state OBCs in education and employment it was given to Paharis and people living on International Border.

Bodh Raj Bhagat, Mohinder Bhagat, ML Banalia and others urged upon the PM through an open letter that SC/ST/OBCs be provided long awaited justice.