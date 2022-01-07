Implement Fassal Bhima Yojna

Agriculture and allied agricultural activities must be treated under the most priority sectors of the economy and Jammu and Kashmir being basically agriculture and tourism dependent economy , prudence demands that enough attention to these vital sectors , especially the agriculture sector, must never be found wanting in regarding extent and content. That, an important pro farmer scheme of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojna (PMFBY) should not be even in it embryonic stage in the Union Territory looks not only beyond comprehension but strangely paradoxical. Launched in early 2016 across the country , if it is not implemented in the UT, the reasons need to be fairly investigated not merely known and such casual perhaps all wilful approach is tantamount to defeating such a vital scheme sponsored by the Government to compensate the farmer against any sort of damage or destruction of one’s crop depending upon the provisions of the scheme. The process of registration has been made so easy both for Rabi and Kharif crops that it can be done just through online mode for which those needing necessary help are to be provided by the Government officials. However, it seems that the “faasla” or the distance to reap the benefits under the scheme by the farmers is still much far way in Jammu and Kashmir.

The question is as to why it is not implemented in all the 20 districts of the UT and reportedly only in four districts , say three in Jammu and one in Kashmir, therefore, 16 districts kept bereft of the insurance cover of crops grown by the farmers . Even in these four districts, insurance compensation money in respect of damages caused to standing crops due to unexpected and unusually severe hailstorm has not been paid simply because glaring goofs were committed primarily due to casual approach in respect of paying premium money to Insurance Companies . The pattern of premium calculations of premium payable to the Insurance Companies is two percent by farmers and the difference between the rate of insurance charges and the premium , as per provisions of the scheme to be shared equally by the Central Government and the states /the UTs , as the case may be.

Even in the four districts covered, the half hearted implementation of the scheme speaks volumes about non serious approach of the concerned authorities towards the issue connected to agriculture. If the farmers paid their share of premium , why the difference was not paid by the Government which resulted in not releasing full premium in respect of the insured farmers. It would be, therefore, the sole responsibility of the Government to enter into the shoes of the Insurance Companies which means it should pay the amount of compensation to all those farmers who otherwise would have got the insured amount had all the formalities in respect of depositing premium amount and within time been well taken care of. As per the data available over 52000 farmers were eligible for being covered under the scheme . The total premium amount jointly pooled by the farmers, UT Government and the central Government would have been Rs.1932 lakh.

It does not auger well for the UT Administration that the affected farmers having been left in the lurch are reported to be desperately running from pillar to post for being heard and insured amount released. Not only are the aggrieved farmers’ grievances in respect of making a mockery of the PMFBY but are sore about numerous cases wherein officials from the Revenue Department were not fair about the data in respect of compensation in many districts. The same is alleged to having not been prepared correctly but as per their whims. The scheme as per the farmers, is quite useful but on account of its faulty implementation, they are disillusioned and may not feel interested in insuring their crops in such a manner as they feel all uncertainties about getting the insured money in future also. Not only must the premium consideration be quite reasonable and justified but released too in time for ensuring timely cover. For that, the Government must call for fresh bids from various service providers in the field of insurance. Agriculture and farmers’ interest must remain on top priority of the Government.