IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal And J&K Through Next Week

Panchkula, Aug 5: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain over large parts of northwest India, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, and Uttarakhand in the coming days.

According to the IMD’s All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin issued Wednesday morning, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, and Uttarakhand during August 5-11, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning. Similar rainfall is expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab during August 5-6.

The remaining parts of northwest India are likely to see isolated to scattered rainfall. Isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on August 5 and during August 9-11.

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Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall during August 5-11, while Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab are likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall during August 5-6. For Uttarakhand, isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely during August 5-11. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast during August 6-11.

The IMD has also forecast isolated very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand on August 5. In eastern states, East Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall during August 5-6, while West Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness similar rainfall during August 5-7. East Rajasthan is likely to receive widespread rainfall during August 7-9, while West Rajasthan may witness widespread rainfall on August 9.

Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also likely over East Rajasthan during August 5-11 and West Rajasthan during August 7-9. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh on August 6, West Uttar Pradesh on August 7, East Rajasthan on August 6 and during August 9-11, and West Rajasthan during August 7-9.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Uttar Pradesh on August 5 and East Rajasthan during August 7-8. Elsewhere in the country, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh during August 6-8, East Madhya Pradesh during August 6-9, Vidarbha on August 5, and Chhattisgarh during August 5-11.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh during August 5-6 and on August 8, East Madhya Pradesh on August 5 and 8, and Chhattisgarh during August 5-8.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh on August 7 and East Madhya Pradesh during August 6-7. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also likely over Vidarbha on August 5 and Chhattisgarh during August 5-8.

In eastern India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during August 5-11, Jharkhand during August 5-8, and Bihar during August 5-6.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during August 5-7, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on August 6, Gangetic West Bengal on August 5 and 7, Jharkhand during August 5-8, and Odisha during August 7-11.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on August 5, Gangetic West Bengal on August 6, and Odisha during August 5-6. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also likely to experience thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, during August 5-11.

In the Northeast, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Assam & Meghalaya during August 5-6 and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during August 5-11, while Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall during August 5-11.

Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on August 5, and over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during August 5-8. (Agencies)