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Home / Latest News / IMD Rain Alert: Poonch Health Institutions Put On High Alert

IMD Rain Alert: Poonch Health Institutions Put On High Alert

JAMMU, July 3: The Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Poonch has placed all health institutions in the district on high alert following the India Meteorological Department's warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of flash floods, landslides and...

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Daily Excelsior
04:54 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 3: The Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Poonch has placed all health institutions in the district on high alert following the India Meteorological Department's warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of flash floods, landslides and other emergencies.

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