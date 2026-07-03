IMD Rain Alert: Poonch Health Institutions Put On High Alert
JAMMU, July 3: The Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Poonch has placed all health institutions in the district on high alert following the India Meteorological Department's warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of flash floods, landslides and...
JAMMU, July 3: The Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Poonch has placed all health institutions in the district on high alert following the India Meteorological Department's warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of flash floods, landslides and other emergencies.
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