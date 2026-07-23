IMD Forecasts Widespread Rain Over Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal And J&K Over Next Week

Panchkula, July 23: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its morning bulletin issued at 0820 hours IST on Thursday, forecast widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for the coming week.

The IMD also warned of isolated very heavy rainfall in several of these areas.

The IMD expects widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, and Uttarakhand from July 23 to 28. Ladakh will likely experience isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over the next two days.

Advertisement

The IMD forecasts widespread rainfall in Punjab on July 23 and July 27-28, with lighter, scattered rainfall from July 24-26. Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are likely to receive widespread rainfall on July 27-28 and scattered rainfall from July 23-26. East Uttar Pradesh is expected to see widespread rainfall on July 27-28, with scattered rainfall earlier in the week.

West Uttar Pradesh will have widespread rainfall on July 28 and scattered rainfall from July 23-27. West Rajasthan is likely to receive widespread rainfall from July 23-26, followed by scattered rainfall on July 27-28. East Rajasthan is expected to see widespread rainfall from July 23-27, with scattered rain on July 28.

The bulletin warns of isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad from July 23-28. West Rajasthan may experience thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, on July 23, with similar conditions in East Rajasthan.

Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also forecast for Uttarakhand from July 23-28 and for East and West Rajasthan from July 24-28. Heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during July 23-28; over Uttarakhand during July 23-28; over Punjab on July 23 and July 25; over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on July 23; over East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during July 27-28; over East Uttar Pradesh during July 26-28; and over West Rajasthan during July 23-26.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is additionally likely over Punjab during July 27-28; over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during July 27-28; and over East Rajasthan during July 23-26. The IMD stated that each day's forecast and warning are valid from 0830 hours IST until 0830 hours IST the next day. (Agencies)