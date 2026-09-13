IMD forecasts isolated heavy rain in Haryana, Punjab through Sept 17

NEW DELHI, Sept 13: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab through Sept. 17, with rain activity expected to increase from Sept. 16.

The weather office, in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin issued at 8:15 am on Sunday, said scattered rainfall was likely over the region from Sept. 13 to 15, becoming fairly widespread on Sept. 16 and 17.

The IMD forecast isolated heavy rainfall in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on Sept. 13, with the warning continuing through Sept. 15. Heavy rain at isolated locations is also forecast on Sept. 16 and 17.

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Rainfall was recorded at several locations in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between 8:30 am on Sept. 12 and 5:30 am on Sept. 13, according to the bulletin.

The weather activity is being influenced by a western disturbance persisting as a cyclonic circulation over the Jammu division and adjoining areas, the IMD said.

A low-pressure area that had been located over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining Vidarbha was situated over north Vidarbha and adjoining Madhya Pradesh as of 5:30 am on Sunday. It is expected to move west-northwest during the next 24 hours, the weather office said.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level extended from Jaisalmer through Kota and Indore, passing through the low-pressure area over north Vidarbha and adjoining Madhya Pradesh, then through Puri and onward east-southeast to the east-central Bay of Bengal. (UNI)