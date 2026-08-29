Images Of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Projected On Times Square Billboard Ahead Of MSG Address

NEW YORK, Aug 29: Images of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were projected on billboards in the heart of Times Square ahead of his address to members of the Indian diaspora at Madison Square Garden here.

Bhagwat arrived in the US on Tuesday as part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary-year global outreach programme. His outreach tour also includes Canada and the UK.

In the US, he is scheduled to address a gathering of around 5,000 people at the iconic Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

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The event, titled ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’, is being organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD), which has described it as a “landmark Raksha Bandhan gathering”.

The organisers said the event will explore the theme of universal oneness through cultural presentations and keynote addresses, drawing on the Hindu principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which means “the world is one family”.

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani said he does not support the planned Madison Square Garden event featuring Bhagwat, but acknowledged that the city may not have the authority to cancel the “private” gathering.

Earlier during his ongoing US tour, Bhagwat visited the ISKCON temple in New York, where he took part in a food distribution initiative for homeless people and spoke about the role of Krishna consciousness in addressing conflicts and divisions.

Bhagwat visited the temple at 26 Second Avenue, where the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) was founded in 1966. (Agencies)