Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 16: The Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors Network (IMA JDN), Jammu & Kashmir has expressed serious concern over the long-pending demand for revision of stipends for postgraduate and senior resident doctors serving across Government Medical Colleges in the Union Territory.

The Association highlighted the continued reliance on an outdated stipend structure based on the Sixth Pay Commission, which fails to reflect present economic realities, rising living costs and the demanding clinical responsibilities shouldered by resident doctors.

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The estimated disparity with certain other Union Territories stands at approximately 30-40%.

The Association also drew attention to recent stipend revisions in states such as Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Bihar, where remuneration in relevant categories is reportedly in the range of Rs 90,000- Rs1,00,000 per month.

IMA-JDN J&K called upon the Government to undertake an immediate, evidence-based revision of stipends, ensure equitable remuneration across all Government Medical Colleges, examine the applicable provisions of NMC Regulation 5.4, and establish a time-bound implementation framework.