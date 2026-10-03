New Delhi, Oct 3: Downplaying factionalism in Punjab Congress, newly-appointed state chief Pargat Singh on Saturday said their team was a good one and all decisions will be taken unanimously while keeping the interests of the state in mind.

The former Hockey player and Indian team captain said he has always played as "full back" -- a position centred on supporting the team from behind -- and will continue to play the same role in the party by giving prominence to other senior members of the party.

The former Olympiad said there is "dictatorship" in the country currently and "we have to bring back democracy", for which they would fight.

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"I have been a team player, and all my seniors have always been respectful to me. We will take all decisions unanimously.

"I have always played like a full-back, at the back, and I feel there are very good players in our team," Singh told reporters after his arrival in the national capital.

The former captain of the Indian national men's hockey team was on Friday appointed the new president of Punjab Congress, replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who remained in the position for over 4.5 years.

Singh comes at a time when the state unit of the party has been ridden with factionalism ahead of state assembly elections due early next year.

"We are a team. This is Rahul Gandhi's team. We will bring constructive politics in the country. We have to revive democracy, as the country is witnessing dictatorship and we have to revive democracy," Pargat Singh told reporters.

He later paid obeisance at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.

He said the Gold medal won by the Indian women's hockey team is "a great gift for me" and there cannot be a better gift than that, following his recent appointment.

"In the coming time, you would get a very good team in Punjab," he said.

Asked about the outgoing chief, Singh said, "Raja Warring has been our president for 4.5 years, and he worked hard and did good work. This is an ongoing process, as I have also remained as secretary, general secretary."

"It is a team, and Raja ji is a player of our team. All players in our team are good, and I have never heard any complaint from anyone. I respect all the seniors, and they have also accorded me respect. The issue is Punjab and not differences amongst us," he said, adding that everyone will be ahead of him in the team.

On bringing former Congressmen into the party fold, he said, "All are welcome to join back the Congress. Anyone contributing for Punjab is welcome to join the Congress as Punjab will lead."

He said Punjab will emerge stronger and will present a new example before the country. (Agencies)