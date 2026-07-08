Iltija Mufti Seeks Preservation Of Cave Shrine Of Amarnath

SRINAGAR, July 8: PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Wednesday said quality and preservation of the cave shrine of Amarnath must take precedence over quantity as the ongoing annual yatra crossed the one-lakh mark in the first five days of the pilgrimage.

More than 1.15 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the ice lingam of Lord Shiva at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine so far.

"According to official figures over 1.13 Lakh performed darshan in the first five days itself. Which means an average of 22,000 per day while the SC (Supreme Court) limit it to 10,000 a day. Quality & preservation of the holy cave must take precedence over quantity & disappearance," she said on X.

Flagging concerns over "unnecessary" construction and "massive" footfall of pilgrims, she alleged that the environment has become a "casualty" in Kashmir's politics.

"Only a week into Amarnath Yatra and the naturally formed lingam has already melted. Climate change from mindlessly axing trees, illegal mining, waste mismanagement & dangerous depletion of water levels are major factors. Unfortunately environment has become a casualty in Kashmir's politics. It has NO power currency," she said.

The PDP leader said for mountains, rivers and glaciers to survive, there was a need for long term sustainable environmental and tourism policy.

"Much like Bhutan. Otherwise Kashmir will cease to exist," she added.

She said the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) must consider that the site itself is precariously situated inside a cave surrounded by snow-capped mountains and glaciers.

"A site of monumental significance for Hindus which has existed since the 12th century. But there's been a sad acceleration of certain measures such as unnecessary construction, massive footfall of devotees & an ambitious ropeway project that could wreak havoc here," she said.

Asserting that the Amarnath Yatra is deeply intertwined with the ethos of Kashmiriyat and yatris were always welcome in Kashmir, she, however, said for this tradition to survive and continue "I hope SASB treats this revered spot with more mindfulness and greater consideration".

She noted there was a time when the naturally formed ice lingam lasted well beyond the yatra duration itself.

The 57-day pilgrimage, which started on July 3, will conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. (Agencies)