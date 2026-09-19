Iltija Mufti Leads Protest Over Reservation Policy, Demands Release of Sub-Committee Report

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Saturday led a protest in Srinagar against the reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir, with demonstrators raising concerns over the shrinking share of opportunities for Open Merit aspirants. Iltija Mufti demanded greater transparency in the ongoing review of the existing reservation framework and urged the government to make the findings of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted to examine and rationalise the reservation policy public without further delay.

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