Iltija Mufti Extends Support to Protesting Medical Interns

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PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to enhance the stipend of the protesting MBBS and BDS interns from Rs 12300 to Rs 30000 per month.Iltija joined the protesting medical interns at GMC Srinagar and expressed solidarity with their "legitimate demand" to enhance their monthly stipend."It is deeply concerning that medical interns across Jammu & Kashmir continue to receive one of the lowest stipends in the country, despite shouldering an enormous workload. Interns are routinely required to perform duties extending from 12 to 48 hours and, across J&K, are often denied even basic holidays and adequate leave," she said.

She called upon the Government to immediately initiate a meaningful dialogue with the protesting interns, resolve their concerns and enhance their stipend to Rs 30,000 without further delay.