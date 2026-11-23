Srinagar, Nov 23: PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Monday appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir government to increase the stipend of the protesting postgraduate (PG) doctors at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.

Iltija met the protesters and expressed solidarity with the protesting doctors at the GMC here and accused the authorities of "dictatorship" and threatening the striking medics with academic failure.

"We are currently here at GMC Srinagar, and you can see for yourselves that a dictatorship of the government and administration is going on here. The PG doctors who have been peacefully protesting for four days are today being directly threatened by the government that they will be failed in their exams as well. Why? Because they are asking for a stipend," she told reporters.

Advertisement

The PDP leader said the stipend given to them has been stuck ever since the Sixth Pay Commission was implemented in 2017.

"If you compare it with other states, the highest stipend they get is just Rs 70,000. Compare this to other states like UP, Gujarat, Bihar, Delhi, which give their PG doctors at least Rs 1.5 lakh per month," she said.

Asserting that the PG doctors are the backbone of our hospital structure, Iltija said they are in the hospital from day to night, and their duty hours have also been increased.

"So, I personally appeal to our honourable ministers -- the health minister, the chief minister -- they deserve an increase in stipend... I appeal to the government: please do not give threats; act as soon as possible," she added.

"What kind of democracy" does not allow the media to enter GMC Srinagar? she asked.

"These kids are being imprisoned here like animals. They are not even being allowed to come out and speak to the media. The government is threatening them that they will be failed in their exams," she claimed. (Agencies)