Iltija alleges institutional weeding out of youth from Govt jobs

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 19: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti today alleged that J&K's existing recruitment and reservation framework was leading to the "institutional weeding out" of Kashmiri youth from Government jobs, and demanded that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah make public the report of the sub-committee constituted to examine the reservation policy.

Speaking to reporters after staging a protest here at the party headquarters, Mufti said the Government had failed to act on its promise to address concerns over the reservation policy, alleging that nearly two years had passed without the committee's report being released.

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"There is institutional weeding out of the Kashmir population. We are against it. You cannot put our youth out of jobs," she said.

Mufti said the issue was particularly affecting open-merit candidates, who, she claimed, were appearing in competitive examinations but struggling to secure Government jobs.

"Open-merit youngsters are studying, appearing in examinations and competing for jobs, but many are getting nothing. Their families are struggling," she said.

She said Abdullah had promised to constitute a committee and make its report public after open-merit students protested outside his residence in December 2024, three months after the National Conference-led Government assumed office.

According to Mufti, Abdullah had assured the protesters that the committee would examine the issue and resolve it within six months.

"Two years have passed, but the promise has not been fulfilled. The report must be made public," she said.

Mufti also flagged changes in eligibility criteria for competitive examinations, particularly the reduction in the upper age limit.

"In 2018, the upper age limit was 39. Today, it is 32," she said, adding that the number of attempts available to candidates had also been capped.

She said the reservation issue should not be framed as a conflict between communities.