Illegally functioning drug de-addiction centre sealed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: District Administration Jammu today sealed Jiwandaan Foundation's Drug Counselling & Rehabilitation Centre, also known as Jivan Ka Ehsaas Nasha Mukti Kendra, at Kunjwani, after an inspection found the facility operating without registration.

As part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, an inspection team under the supervision of Assistant Drug Controller Jammu found that the centre could not produce documentary proof of registration from the competent authority and recommended that the matter be taken up for initiation of legal proceedings as mandated by law and under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

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Keeping in view patient safety and applicable rules, and as per the directions of District Magistrate Jammu, Chief Medical Officer Jammu Dr Narinder Bhutyal ordered the sealing of the centre, located at 297, Elecon Complex, Lane No 7, Ekta Vihar, near Air Force Radar Station, Kunjwani.

The centre was sealed late this evening in the presence of Tehsildar Jammu South Arti Bhardwaj and Station House Officer Gangyal.

District Administration Jammu appeals to the people to avail de-addiction services only from centres registered with the Health Department. People are also requested to share information regarding any illegal de-addiction centre operating in their vicinity and to not allow such institutions to operate in rented premises.

Two government-run facilities currently provide such treatment in the district: the Drug De-addiction Centre (ATF) at Government Psychiatric Diseases Hospital, GMC Jammu, and the Police Drug De-addiction & Rehabilitation Centre, Jammu. The list of registered private OPD and IPD de-addiction facilities can be obtained from the office of the Chief Medical Officer, Jammu.