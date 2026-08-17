Illegal Mining Crackdown In J&K: 9,417 Seizures, But Only 285 FIRs

SRINAGAR, Aug 17: Jammu and Kashmir authorities carried out 9,417 seizures and registered only 285 FIRs against illegal mining during the financial year 2025-26, recovering Rs 20.009 crore in penalties, according to official government data.

The figures, however, have raised concerns over the apparent gap between enforcement actions and criminal prosecution, with several districts reporting hundreds of seizures but very few FIRs.

Kathua district recorded the highest number of seizures at 1,019, but only one FIR was registered in the district.

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Kupwara as per the government data reported 972 seizures and 48 FIRs, while Baramulla recorded 845 seizures and 41 FIRs. Samba registered 800 seizures, but there was no FIR registered.

The data revealed significant variations in enforcement patterns across districts.

Budgam topped the list in J&K in terms of criminal cases, with 62 FIRs registered against illegal mining offenders despite recording 671 seizures. It was followed by Kupwara 48 FIRs, Baramulla 41, Ganderbal 30 and Srinagar 29.

In terms of penalty recovery, Kathua again led the list, with authorities recovering Rs 3.308 crore. Jammu followed with Rs 2.248 crore, while Pulwama recovered Rs 2.008 crore, Baramulla Rs 1.618 crore, and Kupwara Rs 1.499 crore.

Among other districts, Anantnag recorded 530 seizures, leading to the recovery of Rs 1.01 crore, while Kulgam reported 391 seizures and Rs 0.949 crore in penalties.

In the Jammu division, the Jammu district registered 679 seizures, 15 FIRs, and recovered Rs 2.248 crore. Reasi recorded 356 seizures, while Rajouri and Udhampur reported 317 and 277 seizures, respectively.

Ramban recorded the lowest number of seizures at 39, followed by Kishtwar with 58. Neither district registered any FIRs.

The discrepancy in data relating to seizures and FIRs registered in connection with illegal mining came under scrutiny during a recent meeting of the Committee on Environment chaired by M Y Tarigami.

Expressing concern over the disparity, the committee members sought a detailed explanation from the Mining Department.

Tarigami during the meeting directed the department to furnish comprehensive details regarding the first and second penalties imposed on violators before the seizure of vehicles, machinery, or minerals, saying the information was necessary to assess the effectiveness of the existing enforcement mechanism.