Illegal liquor manufacturing unit busted

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, July 16: Police busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit operating in the Bhagwah area and seized illicit country-made liquor along with equipment used for its production.

Acting on specific information, the Incharge of Police Post Bhagwah, accompanied by a police team under the jurisdiction of Police Station Doda, conducted a raid at the residence of Rita Devi, wife of Mohan Singh, a resident of Gaddan, Bhagwah, where illicit country-made liquor was allegedly being manufactured.

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The police team carried out a thorough search of the premises during the operation. During the raid, police recovered and seized around 10 litres of illicit country-made liquor from the spot. The team also confiscated utensils, distillation apparatus and other equipment allegedly being used for the preparation and manufacture of the illicit liquor.

Besides the liquor and manufacturing equipment, police recovered around 10 kilograms of jaggery (gur), which was reportedly being used as raw material in the illicit brewing process.

Following the seizure, Police Station Doda registered FIR Number 199/2026 under Section 48(a) of the Excise Act and initiated further investigation.