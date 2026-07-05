Illegal IVF clinic faces FIR after woman’s death

Centre operated without authorization: Officials

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 4: The Health Department has recommended the registration of an FIR against a private IVF clinic here after sealing the facility over alleged regulatory violations and medical negligence in connection with the death of a 35-year-old woman following an IVF procedure.

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Officials said the IVF centre at Tengpora was found to be operating from an under-construction building without the required permissions.

Following an inspection by the department soon after the death was reported, the facility was immediately sealed, officials said.

However, they said the centre was later temporarily de-sealed to facilitate the ongoing investigation and enable the shifting of frozen embryos stored there to another authorised healthcare facility.

"From outside, it did not appear to be a healthcare facility. After entering, we found a proper IVF centre operating without permission. It was being run illegally, without any authorisation," a Health Department official said.

Officials said the inspection also revealed glaring lapses in the functioning of the clinic.

They added that an ultrasonography (USG) machine was found to be operating in violation of the prescribed norms.

"We wrote to the concerned SHO the same day, seeking the registration of an FIR into the incident. The facility was also sealed that day," an official said, adding that investigations are being carried out simultaneously by the police and the Health Department.

The officials said the department is also examining all other aspects of the incident, including the circumstances leading to the woman's death and the clinic's compliance with medical and regulatory protocols.

Notably, the action followed the death of a 35-year-old woman, Haneefa, a native of Bandipora who was married in the Wagoora area of Baramulla, after she underwent an IVF procedure at Harkaar IVF and Maternity Centre in Tengpora on July 1.

Her family alleged gross medical negligence, claiming she was healthy when she arrived at the clinic but that her condition deteriorated after she was administered anaesthesia during the procedure.

According to her husband, instead of informing the family about her condition, the doctors shifted her to Super Specialty Hospital, where the family was allegedly told that she had died before being brought there.

The family members accused the management of attempting to evade responsibility by allegedly locking the premises soon after the woman's death.

The family demanded strict legal action against those responsible, including the arrest of the clinic's owner, besides seeking a time-bound criminal investigation.

They specifically alleged that an excessive dose of anaesthesia led to Haneefa's death.

"Necessary action, as per the rules, will follow after the completion of the probe, which is currently underway," officials said.