Illegal hotel structure demolished in Ganderbal

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 18: Authorities have demolished an alleged illegal hotel structure that was under construction near Bramsar Nallah in Chetergul Bala area of Ganderbal after an inspection found it to be in violation of norms governing development around water bodies.

"The structure coming up was found to be illegal. It was demolished and the site was cleared," Executive Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department, Ganderbal, Nasir Ahmad Wani said.

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The action followed complaints by residents of Chetergul Bala, who had urged the district administration to intervene, alleging that a hotel structure being raised at Bota Kadal near Bramsar Nallah was illegal.

Residents had expressed concern that waste discharge from the proposed hotel could pollute the water body and damage its fragile ecosystem.

Responding to the complaints, Wani said the department received information from its field staff about the construction activity and subsequently deputed a team led by the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) to inspect the site.

During the inspection, the team found that the structure being raised near the nallah was illegal. Following the inspection, demolition action was carried out and the site was cleared, he said.