Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / National / Illegal arms module busted, 3 held in Patiala

Illegal arms module busted, 3 held in Patiala

CHANDIGARH, Oct 31: Punjab Police busted an illegal arms module and arrested three persons in Patiala, a top police officer said on Saturday. Patiala police allegedly recovered nine .32-calibre pistols, 10 live cartridges and 16 magazines from their possession. Director...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:04 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

CHANDIGARH, Oct 31: Punjab Police busted an illegal arms module and arrested three persons in Patiala, a top police officer said on Saturday.

Patiala police allegedly recovered nine .32-calibre pistols, 10 live cartridges and 16 magazines from their possession.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the weapons were allegedly procured from Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete forward and backward linkages and identify other persons involved in the illegal arms network, he said in a post on X. (PTI)

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra