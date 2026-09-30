IJM Toyota unveils new Toyota Hilux

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: IJM Toyota today unveiled the New Toyota Hilux at a specially designed off-road track in Birpur, Purmandal.

The track was developed in collaboration with the Jammu Off-Road Authority to showcase the Hilux's true off-road capabilities.

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The event was attended by Ankush Marwaha (Managing Director) and N K Pradhan (CEO) of IJM Toyota Jammu in presence of other staff members of the IJM Group including Lucky Choudhary, Reshab Gupta, and Tarun Singh.

Participants experienced the Hilux across challenging terrains, demonstrating its rugged 4x4 performance, high ground clearance, robust suspension, and exceptional off-road capability.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankush Marwaha said, "The latest iteration of the Toyota Hilux is based on the IMV platform. This is the same body-on-frame architecture that underpinned its predecessor. In India, it is offered in a double-cab body style."

He said, "The new Hilux features a sharper and more angular design with a honeycomb grille and slim LED headlamps connected by a black trim in the front. It has muscular fenders, a redesigned tailgate, and tail lamp clusters with C-shaped LEDs. The cargo bed has a payload capacity of 500 kg."

"Among other key highlights of the Hilux, it comes with a new dashboard that houses a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 7 SRS bags and advanced safety features," he added.