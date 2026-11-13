IJM Toyota unveils new Toyota Glanza

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: Marking another milestone in Toyota's commitment to delivering quality, innovation, safety and comfort to customers, IJM Toyota today unveiled the new Toyota Glanza at its showroom.

The launch ceremony was graced by Gaurav Gupta, State Spokesperson and Convenor, International Affairs, J&K BJP UT, and Secretary, Jammu Club, as the chief guest.

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The event was attended by Ankush Marwaha, Managing Director, and N K Pradhan, CEO, IJM Toyota Jammu, along with members of the IJM Group, customers, automobile enthusiasts and leading social media influencers.

Addressing the gathering, Gaurav Gupta appreciated IJM Toyota for introducing the New Glanza in Jammu and highlighted Toyota's longstanding reputation for quality and customer satisfaction.

He said, "Toyota represents years of public trust, a strong commitment to safety and an enduring focus on comfort. The brand has consistently earned the confidence of customers through its reliability, innovation and customer-centric approach. The New Toyota Glanza reflects the evolving aspirations of modern consumers, offering an impressive combination of style, advanced technology, performance and safety."

"The introduction of modern vehicles with advanced safety and technology features reflects the changing dynamics of the automobile industry and provides customers with better choices and enhanced driving experiences," he added.

The New Toyota Glanza features a bold and dynamic design, LED projector headlamps, a 9-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Head-Up Display (HUD), 360-degree camera, six airbags, cruise control and advanced connected-car features.

The model also offers advanced driver assistance features, including ADAS Level 2, as highlighted during the launch.

Backed by Toyota's renowned quality, reliability and fuel-efficient performance, the New Glanza aims to cater to the expectations of customers seeking a combination of premium styling, technology, safety and everyday comfort.