IJM Toyota launches Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: IJM Toyota today launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition at its showroom in Jammu.

The launch event was attended by Ankush Marwaha (Managing Director) and N. K. Pradhan (CEO) of IJM Toyota Jammu, along with other staff members of the IJM Group and Jannu, Vikas, Shobia, Muskan, RJ Sarang, Shwetima & Ravinder (Journalist), who witnessed the introduction of this exclusive and stylish edition of Toyota's popular self-charging hybrid SUV.

Advertisement

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition has been designed to offer a more dynamic and premium road presence with distinctive black-themed styling elements, including, Blacked-Out Front Grille Upper Garnish, Blacked-Out Front Spoiler, Exclusive 'Aero Black' Limited Edition Badge, Black Tailgate Garnish, Black Alloy Wheels and Blacked-Out Rear Spoiler.

Beyond its striking design enhancements, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid continues to deliver Toyota's advanced self-charging hybrid technology, offering an exceptional combination of performance, fuel efficiency, and lower emissions.

The hybrid system intelligently switches between the petrol engine and electric motor, ensuring a smooth, refined, and environmentally friendly driving experience.

Speaking on the occasion, the management of IJM Toyota stated that the Aero Edition combines the proven reliability and efficiency of the Hyryder Hybrid with an exclusive sporty appearance, making it an attractive choice for customers seeking style, technology, and sustainability in one package.