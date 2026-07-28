IIT Jammu signs MoU with Army to advance defence technology

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu inaugurated Navarambh'26, its Foundation Programme for the incoming Undergraduate Batch of 2026.

The programme marks the beginning of the students' academic journey at IIT Jammu and is designed to introduce them to the Institute's academic environment, institutional values, research and innovation ecosystem, and campus life.

Advertisement

The inauguration was graced by Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command along with Lt Gen P K Mishra, General Officer Commanding, 16 Corps, and senior officers of the Indian Army. Joining them on the dais were Prof Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu; Col Virinder Singh Jeji, Registrar, IIT Jammu; Dr Durai Prabhakaran R T, Dean (Research and Consultancy); and Dr Bacham Eswar Reddy, Dean (Faculty Affairs and Administration & Operations).

A major highlight of the occasion was the signing of an MoU between the Indian Army's Northern Command and IIT Jammu to strengthen collaboration in defence technology, innovation, and research in support of the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The MoU was signed by Maj Gen Shaman Chodha, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Northern Command, and Prof Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu.

The collaboration seeks to establish a structured framework for the Indian Army and IIT Jammu to jointly address operational challenges through research, innovation, and technology-driven solutions. It will facilitate closer engagement among Army personnel, faculty members, researchers, and students, with a focus on promoting indigenous technological development and strengthening India's defence capabilities.

In his address, the Army Commander highlighted the important role that academic institutions can play in advancing India's defence preparedness. He encouraged the students, researchers, and faculty members of IIT Jammu to support the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by developing technology-based solutions to operational challenges faced by the Indian Army. He further noted that stronger engagement between academia and the armed forces could facilitate the development of indigenous capabilities and foster innovative, mission-focused defence technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu, encouraged the students to approach their academic journey with curiosity, discipline, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility.