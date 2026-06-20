IIT Jammu showcases DeepTech Startup at Bharat Innovates in France

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: IIT Jammu showcased its growing strengths in research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and DeepTech technologies at Bharat Innovates 2026, held from 14–16 June 2026 in Nice, France.

The international event brought together startups, researchers, investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and innovation ecosystems from India and Europe to foster collaboration and technology partnerships.

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The institute was represented by a delegation comprising Prof Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu; Prof Durai Prabhakaran R T, Dean, Research & Consultancy; Dr Rajkumar V, Department of Mechanical Engineering; and Dr Shanmugadas K P, Department of Mechanical Engineering, who engaged with global stakeholders and showcased IIT Jammu’s contributions to emerging technologies and innovation-driven development.

As a Nodal Institute for Manufacturing & Industry 4.0, IIT Jammu, in partnership with IIT Roorkee, played a key role in mentoring and showcasing a cohort of promising DeepTech startups during the panel discussion titled “From Lab to Fab: Scaling DeepTech Manufacturing for the Future.”

Under the guidance of Dr Rajkumar V (IIT Jammu) and Prof Akshay Dwivedi (IIT Roorkee), innovative startups including Atomberg Technologies, BlueMachines.AI, Ethereal Machines, EyeROV, IIndepro Dynamics, Insightzz (MLIT-18 Technology Pvt Ltd), Think Metal, Unbox Robotics Labs, Whizzo, and XYMA Analytics were showcased at the event. These startups demonstrated cutting-edge innovations across advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, robotics, aerospace technologies, industrial automation, and analytics, highlighting India’s rapidly growing DeepTech ecosystem.

Adding further distinction to IIT Jammu’s participation, two flagship technologies developed by the Department of Mechanical Engineering were exhibited before an international audience.

The first innovation, a Multi-Material Extrusion 3D Printer, developed under the leadership of Dr Rajkumar V, enables advanced multi-material additive manufacturing for applications in healthcare, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and industrial prototyping.

The second innovation, SKY Reaper – Autonomous Turbojet UCAV, developed under the leadership of Dr Shanmugadas K P, represents an indigenous advancement in autonomous aerospace systems and strategic technologies.

During the event, the IIT Jammu delegation engaged with international investors, academic institutions, industry leaders, manufacturing organizations, and innovation agencies to explore opportunities for technology commercialization, collaborative research, pilot deployments, and global partnerships.