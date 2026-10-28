IIT Jammu organizes workshop to strengthen student wellbeing

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu, in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, organized "Aarohan 2026: Building Resilient, Inclusive and Future-ready Campuses", a two-day regional capacity building workshop on positive mental health, resilience and wellbeing.

The programme was conducted under the Teacher Connect Programme of the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme 2.0.

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The inaugural session featured addresses by the chief guest, Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain, former Director of IIT Gandhinagar and former Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, and Prof Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu.

Emphasising the importance of student wellbeing in higher education, Prof. Gaur said, "student wellbeing is integral to academic excellence and the overall development of a higher education institution. Through Aarohan 2026, we aim to strengthen institutional practices that foster resilience, inclusion and a supportive campus environment where every student can thrive."

Highlighting the importance of collective institutional responsibility, Prof. Jain said, "building resilient and inclusive campuses requires a collective commitment to student mental health and wellbeing. Initiatives such as Aarohan 2026 provide an important platform for sharing knowledge and developing practical approaches to creating more supportive learning environments across higher education institutions."

The first day focused on understanding student wellbeing and institutional responsibilities. Discussions covered supportive learning environments, Ministry of Education initiatives to promote positive mental health, and the implementation of wellbeing frameworks at the institutional level.

The programme featured panel discussions on strengthening social belonging, reducing the stigma associated with seeking help, and enabling the early identification of student distress. Experts also discussed preventive approaches to lifestyle-related health concerns, including nutrition and physical activity. A hands-on workshop on life skills-based peer mentoring and socio-emotional partnerships further explored ways to strengthen peer support among students.

The second day focused on building sustainable campus wellbeing ecosystems. Sessions addressed the identification of specific learning disabilities, the prevention of substance use, the integration of wellbeing and life skills into curricula, and the potential of indigenous knowledge, research, innovation and technology to promote holistic wellbeing. Discussions also explored humanistic leadership, inclusive teaching practices and evidence-informed, context-sensitive approaches to student support.