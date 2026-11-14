IIT Jammu, NTT DATA to set up AI Centre of Excellence

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu and NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, have announced a strategic collaboration to establish an Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence (AI-CoE) at IIT Jammu.

The proposed Centre will focus on leveraging Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies to address regional challenges, strengthen climate and disaster resilience, develop technology talent and create new opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir.

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The collaboration will bring together IIT Jammu’s academic and research capabilities with NTT DATA’s global technology expertise and industry experience. The proposed AI-CoE will provide opportunities for students, researchers and faculty to work with industry on real-world challenges and develop technology solutions with potential applications across Jammu & Kashmir and beyond. NTT DATA will also leverage its global network of Innovation Centres to connect IIT Jammu’s research capabilities with industry requirements and advanced technology expertise.

“By bringing together IIT Jammu’s research and talent with NTT DATA’s technology and industry expertise, we aim to create an environment where ideas can move from research to real-world application. The collaboration will provide our students, researchers and faculty with opportunities to address challenges particularly relevant to Jammu & Kashmir, while developing innovations that can have wider applications across India. It will also strengthen our efforts towards research commercialisation, technology entrepreneurship and the development of a strong deep-tech ecosystem in the region,” Prof. Manoj Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu said.

Jammu & Kashmir’s mountainous terrain and river systems present complex challenges related to floods, landslides, infrastructure planning and emergency response. Under the collaboration, IIT Jammu and NTT DATA will explore the use of Artificial Intelligence, geospatial technologies, digital twins, Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing to strengthen disaster preparedness, monitoring and response. Potential applications include flood monitoring and early-warning systems for the Tawi and Chenab river basins, along with technology-based approaches for monitoring landslide and flood risks.

The proposed AI-CoE will explore secure and responsible AI, digital twins and physical AI, combining AI with robotics, computer vision, IoT and edge technologies for applications in infrastructure monitoring, environmental monitoring, autonomous systems and public safety.