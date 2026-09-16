IISER Bhopal developing tech to help navigation sans GPS during wars

Excelsior Correspondent

BHOPAL, Sept 15: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal are developing high-resolution quantum magnetometers that could help aircraft and other systems navigate without GPS during wars and situations in which satellite signals could be jammed or disrupted, a senior scientist involved in the project said.

The institute is also developing diamond spin microscopes under the National Quantum Mission (NQM), which could have significant medical applications, particularly in the early detection of cancer.

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The technology has the potential to measure cancer structures millions of times smaller than 2 millimetres, which is the current limit for the MRI machines to detect, Dr Phani Kumar, Associate Professor in the Department of Physics at IISER Bhopal, said.

Kumar, who is in-charge of the quantum magnetometers and diamond spin microscope project at the institute, told a visiting media delegation from Jammu that the technology could prove particularly useful for navigation during conflicts when GPS signals are unavailable or deliberately disrupted.

"The diamond magnetometer can be a potential application during such situations as this technology helps in navigation by reading local magnetic field signatures from Earth's crust and matching them against pre-existing magnetic maps to pinpoint a location without GPS," he said.

The technology assumes significance as modern aircraft and several other navigation systems rely heavily on GPS. Kumar said countries could face difficulties in operating such systems during tensions if access to GPS signals was disrupted.

He said quantum technology could provide an alternative by using the Earth's magnetic field as a reference for determining location.

He said the technology could also find applications in civilian sectors, including cab aggregator services that depend extensively on GPS-based navigation to take customers to destinations, including unidentified or unfamiliar locations.

The IISER scientist said the medical applications of the technology could be equally significant.

According to Kumar, standard MRI machines generally detect tumours only after they have reached 2 mm, whereas diamond spin microscopy could potentially identify cancer cells having a size millions of times smaller than 2 mm.

"This will completely change the dynamics of detecting and curing different types of cancers at an earlier stage," he said.

The quantum magnetometers and diamond spin microscopes are being developed as part of efforts under the National Quantum Mission to advance quantum science and technology applications in the country, added Dr Phani Kumar.