IIS Officer Trainees call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 11: A group of 16 Indian Information Service (IIS) Officer Trainees, Group 'B' of the 2023 Batch called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Lok Bhavan today. They were accompanied by Qazi Salman, Director, Press Information Bureau (PIB), Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his best wishes to the Officer Trainees for their future endeavors. He exhorted them to work with the utmost sensitivity, integrity, and dedication, while serving in different departments.

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The Lieutenant Governor also discussed the evolving landscape of public communication and the vital need for credible and timely information dissemination in the digital era.

The Officer Trainees shared the experiences from their visit to Jammu Kashmir, as a part of the Bharat Darshan tour programme.