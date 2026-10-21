IIPA organizes conference on ‘Citizen Services in the Age of AI’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 20: The Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), J&K Regional Branch, Jammu, organised a prelude conference on “Citizen Services in the Age of AI” at IIPA J&K Regional Branch.

Prof Charru Malhotra, senior Professor and Lead Coordinator, Centre for e-Governance and ICT, IIPA, New Delhi, delivered the keynote address. Kuldeep Khoda, former Director General of Jammu & Kashmir Police was the chief guest, while B R Sharma, Chairman, IIPA J&K Regional Branch presided over the programme.

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Prof Malhotra in her presentation explored the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in governance at the global level. She highlighted how Government of India is effectively using AI in areas such as GST tax-evasion detection, biometric facial authentication, agricultural technology and digital governance services. She also drew attention to the growing use of AI in surveillance and the need to examine its implications for citizens and the State.

Emphasizing a citizen-centric approach, she discussed AI’s potential to strengthen public service delivery while cautioning against the potential risks surrounding the AI and the challenges associated with emerging technologies. She highlighted the importance of multi-channel service delivery system in India particularly to protect vulnerable population.

Kuldeep Khoda highlighted the transformative potential of AI in improving public service delivery, particularly in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), welfare schemes and other citizen-centric services. He observed that AI can help address implementation challenges by improving beneficiary identification, reducing leakages and enhancing efficiency. Referring to intelligent land-record management, healthcare services such as Ayushman Bharat, AI-enabled telemedicine and personalised education, he emphasised the potential of emerging technologies to make governance more responsive and accessible.

B R Sharma reflected on AI’s implications for the future of governance and the aspirations of India’s youth in the context of the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He observed that technology can make governance more efficient, responsive and less burdensome for citizens. He cautioned against excessive dependence on AI, noting that delegating intellectual tasks to machines without due consideration could weaken independent thinking and decision-making. Highlighting responsible and accountable AI adoption, Sharma underlined the importance of safeguards, transparency, privacy, citizens’ rights and accountability in AI-enabled public services.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by M M Gupta, Director (Seminars), IIPA J&K Regional Branch. Prof Anil Gupta conducted the proceedings, while Prof. Alka Sharma, Honorary Secretary, IIPA J&K Regional Branch, presented the formal vote of thanks.

The conference was attended by members of IIPA J&K Regional Branch, senior citizens, representatives of Central Government Pensioners Welfare Associations, faculty members and students of the University of Jammu, and other civil society members.