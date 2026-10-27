IIM organizes EEP on logistics and supply chain management in healthcare

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) organized an Executive Education programme (EEP), “Logistics & Supply Chain Management in Healthcare: Efficiency, Quality & Resilience,” here today.

The programme aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and peer learning among healthcare professionals, focusing on strengthening supply chain efficiency, improving quality, and building resilience in healthcare delivery systems.

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The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Prof. Prashant Mishra, Chairperson, Executive Education and Consultancy (EE&C), IIM Jammu and graced by programme directors, Prof. (Dr.) Shakti Kumar Gupta and Lt Gen (Dr.) Sunil Kant, (Retd.), Programme Director, IIM Jammu.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a welcome address by Prof. (Dr.) Shakti Kumar Gupta, Programme Director.

In his address, he emphasized that the programme would be an opportunity for participants to learn from real-world experiences and exchange practical insights rather than limit themselves to conventional classroom learning.

Prof. Prashant Mishra, Chairperson, Executive Education and Consultancy (EE&C), IIM Jammu, provided an overview of the Institute’s executive education initiatives and their role in bridging the gap between academic knowledge and industry practice.

He spoke about the importance of stronger industry participation, the contribution of experienced professionals to management education, and the value of learning from practical experiences.

The programme also featured an introduction of participants, providing an opportunity for interaction and the sharing of professional backgrounds and experiences.

Lt Gen (Dr.) Sunil Kant, SM, VSM (Retd.), Programme Director, IIM Jammu, welcomed the participants and encouraged them to make the most of the learning opportunity.

Emphasizing the practical orientation of the programme, he referred to real-world experiences and anecdotes relating to logistics and supply chain management.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Lt Gen (Dr.) Sunil Kant, followed by the National Anthem and a group photograph.