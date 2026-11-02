IIM launches ‘BANDHAN 2.0’, initiative connecting students with Dogra families

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: The Indian Institute of Management today launched BANDHAN 2.0-A Cultural Immersion Programme with Dogra Families of Jammu, under the aegis of Anandam: The Centre for Happiness, IIM Jammu.

The function commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by Saraswati Vandana, invoking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati.

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The event marks a significant step in IIM Jammu's efforts to strengthen its engagement with the region and provide students with an opportunity to understand Jammu beyond its geographical identity, through its people, traditions, values, and way of life.

More than 160 families have already expressed interest in becoming part of this unique initiative, with around 125 families joining the Institute for its formal launch, reflecting the overwhelming enthusiasm and warmth of the Dogra community.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu and was also graced by distinguished personalities from Jammu, including Padma Shri S P Varma, Major General Govardhan Singh Jamwal, Lieutenant General R S Reen, Lieutenant General Rakesh Sharma, Amit Sharma, Dr Sudharshan Sharma, Dr Shakti Gupta, Dr Alka Sharma, Vijay Saraf, Vijay Sharma, Praveen Pargal, Dinesh Manhotra, K K Gandhi and Somil Abrol.

Their presence and engagement added to the significance of the occasion and reinforced the importance of collective community participation in sustaining the initiative.

The programme also provided an opportunity to reflect on the experiences and learnings of BANDHAN 1.0 and discuss the way forward. Families associated with the first edition were felicitated in recognition of their contribution, warmth, and commitment towards nurturing this distinctive relationship between the local community and the Institute's students.

Prof. Nitin Upadhyay, Dean Academics, and Ankush Varma, Administrative Officer-Placements, introduced the Institute and the BANDHAN initiative at IIM Jammu, respectively.

Prof. Shyam Narayan Lal, Chairperson, Anandam and Media and Publication Advisory Committee, IIM Jammu proposed the vote of thanks, acknowledging the Dogra families, distinguished guests, and the IIM Jammu fraternity for their support.