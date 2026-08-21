IIM Jammu to celebrate its 10th anniversary tomorrow

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: The Indian Institute of Management Jammu will mark a significant milestone in its institutional journey as it celebrates its 10th anniversary on 22 August 2026 at the Jagti Campus.

The inaugural ceremony will be graced by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha as the chief guest. The day-long celebration will commemorate a decade of academic excellence, institutional growth, innovation, research, industry engagement and societal impact, while setting the course for the Institute's next decade of development.

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The announcement in this regard was made during a press conference, addressed by Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, here today. Prof Shakti Kumar Gupta, Honorary Distinguished Professor; Prof Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty & Research; Prof Nitin Upadhyay, Dean Academics; and Prof Lt Gen (Retd) Sunil Kant, Chairperson, MBA (Healthcare), IIM Jammu and Shailesh. K Lohiya, Librarian, IIM Jammu, were also present in the press conference.

Prof Sahay highlighted the Institute's achievements in academic expansion, research, executive education, entrepreneurship, innovation, industry engagement and international collaboration. He also highlighted IIM Jammu's growing visibility in national rankings and added that the next decade will focus on taking the Institute from growth to greater impact by strengthening high-quality research, innovation and entrepreneurship, expanding global engagement, deepening industry partnerships and developing responsible, future-ready leaders who can contribute meaningfully to Jammu and Kashmir and the nation.

The inaugural session will feature keynote addresses by Shiv Shivakumar, Operating Partner, Advent International, and Anand Kripalu, Operating Partner, Kedaara Capital and Member, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu.

A high-level Board of Governors Panel Discussion on "Charting the Next Decade for IIM Jammu" will bring together distinguished representatives from industry and public administration to deliberate on the Institute's future direction, emerging opportunities and the evolving role of management institutions in India's changing economic and social landscape.

The first leadership panel, "Impact of AI on Business, Economy and Job Market," will examine the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence on business models, economic activity, employment patterns and the future of work.

The second leadership panel, "Impact of AI on Management Education," will examine how Artificial Intelligence is reshaping management education, pedagogy, institutional practices, skill requirements and future-ready learning.

The celebrations will culminate in a grand valedictory programme, featuring the presidential address by Dr Milind Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu, and a keynote address by Raj Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), UT of J&K and Ladakh.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament, will grace the occasion as the guest of honour. The valedictory address will be delivered by Kavinder Gupta, Governor of Himachal Pradesh, who will grace the occasion as the chief guest.