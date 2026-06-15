IIM Jammu organizes Yoga Session

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: The Indian Institute of Management Jammu participated in the nationwide Yoga Session organized today by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, as part of the celebrations leading up to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026.

The event marked a historic Guinness World Record attempt, witnessing the simultaneous participation of 4, 35,831 individuals in an online Yoga session across the country.

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The Yoga Session at IIM Jammu was led by Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu and graced by Dr Arun Gupta, Medical Officer, Govt Ayurvedic Hospital Jammu; Shuchi Mohan, Yoga Therapist, and Vanshika Sharma, Yoga Instructor, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi, who actively supported and guided the participants during the Yoga session, promoting the significance of Yoga for holistic health and well-being.

Addressing the gathering, Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu emphasized that Yoga should be embraced as a way of life rather than being confined to a single day of observance. He described Yoga as India's timeless gift to humanity, fostering harmony between the body, mind, and spirit. Highlighting the importance of physical fitness, mental resilience, and emotional well-being, he encouraged students, faculty members, officers, and staff to integrate Yoga into their daily routines for a healthier, balanced, and more productive life.

Students, faculty members, officers, and staff enthusiastically participated in the Yoga Session conducted by Shuchi Mohan, Yoga Therapist, and Vanshika Sharma, Yoga Instructor, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi, under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

Organized nationwide in association with Habuild Healthtech Pvt Ltd, the initiative sought to inspire citizens to adopt Yoga as a way of life and strengthen awareness about its role in promoting physical vitality, mental resilience, and emotional balance.

The Yoga Session concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Vijay Anant Kamble, Administrative Officer Student Affairs, IIM Jammu.